Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

