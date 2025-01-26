Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $360,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $107.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

