Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

