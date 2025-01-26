Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QHDG opened at $27.23 on Friday. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

