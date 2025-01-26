Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,973,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

