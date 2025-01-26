Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $15,175,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $14,430,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $11,191,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.