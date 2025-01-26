Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

