Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $304,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 382,633 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $81,888,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Brinker International by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $149.63 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

