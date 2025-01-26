Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $346,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

