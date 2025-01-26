Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

