Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Davis Select International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DINT opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.