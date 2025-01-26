Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 781.8% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,826.41. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $258.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

