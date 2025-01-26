Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,830 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth about $7,359,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth about $3,419,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth about $3,077,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 276.2% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Trading Down 2.5 %

TRMD opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.89 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Stories

