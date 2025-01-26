Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.