Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.