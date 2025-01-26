Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,609,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 129,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

