Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 624.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEUR stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

