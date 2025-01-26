Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

NYSE:CI opened at $294.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

