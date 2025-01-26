Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

