Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.