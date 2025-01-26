Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.