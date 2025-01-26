Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 318 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

