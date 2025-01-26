Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,989 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NU by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

