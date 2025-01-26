Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,942 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

