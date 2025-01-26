Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $876,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXF stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.19 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

