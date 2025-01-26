Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,040,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,777,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after buying an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,531,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.