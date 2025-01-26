Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in argenx by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 69.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.39.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $648.94 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $349.86 and a 1 year high of $678.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -737.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

