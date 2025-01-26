Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $79,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $400.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $491.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.