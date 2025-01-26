Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,742 Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNTK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 2,030.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kinetik by 13,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinetik from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Kinetik stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.13%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

