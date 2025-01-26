Ballentine Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Stellantis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 112.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellantis Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of STLA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.51.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
