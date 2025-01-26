Ballentine Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Toro by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Toro by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Toro by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $100.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

