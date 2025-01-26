Ballentine Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $356.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.12 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

