Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 123,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGM opened at $32.90 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

