Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.