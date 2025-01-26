Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,079,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
