Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $27,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFRM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

