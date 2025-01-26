Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

