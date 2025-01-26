Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $6,474,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $107.50.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
