Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.1 %

EXPD opened at $113.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

