Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,895 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Down 0.1 %

FMC stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.