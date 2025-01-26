Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

