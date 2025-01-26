Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

MAA opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,694,000 after purchasing an additional 899,960 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,086.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

