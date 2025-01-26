Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

