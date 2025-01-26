Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $155.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

