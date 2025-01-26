Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $278.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,329 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

