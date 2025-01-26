Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

FNDA opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

