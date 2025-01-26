Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
PAVE opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
