Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TDVG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

