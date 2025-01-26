Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after purchasing an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,531,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

