Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $88.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

